American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.
American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
American Assets Trust stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.02. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $27.55.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
