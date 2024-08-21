American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

American Assets Trust stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.02. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $27.55.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,688,000 after purchasing an additional 804,009 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 26,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.