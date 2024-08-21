American Electric Power Company, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. abrdn plc grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 66,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.