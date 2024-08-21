Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 16.6%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 1,638,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,311,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Amigo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

About Amigo

(Get Free Report)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.