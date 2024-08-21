Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 2.3%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.38. 45,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 551,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.
Amplitude Trading Up 1.6 %
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $95,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
