Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Declares $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

ADI traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.77. 489,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

