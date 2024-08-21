Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $223.49, but opened at $229.52. Analog Devices shares last traded at $230.21, with a volume of 318,535 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

