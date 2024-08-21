Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.730 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $223.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.87. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

