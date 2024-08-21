Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Radware (RDWR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR):

8/21/2024 – Radware was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/13/2024 – Radware was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – Radware was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2024 – Radware had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Radware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/25/2024 – Radware was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2024 – Radware was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/8/2024 – Radware was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Radware Stock Performance

Radware stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. 1,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,242. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.