Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Target Price at C$31.25

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.25.
EFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Shares of EFN opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.69. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
