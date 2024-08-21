Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $29.58

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. B. Riley increased their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $774.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $124,693.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519,511 shares in the company, valued at $35,191,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

