Analysts Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $57.54

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $45.64 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

