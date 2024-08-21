Analysts Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $57.54

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.54.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
NASDAQ GFS opened at $45.64 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
