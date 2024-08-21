Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Target Price at C$39.20

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total value of C$414,439.23. Insiders have sold 164,292 shares of company stock worth $5,808,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE MFC opened at C$35.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 36.68 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

