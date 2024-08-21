Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 971.33

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 971.33 ($12.62).

STAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.75) to GBX 800 ($10.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.99) to GBX 1,020 ($13.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.75) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 726.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.51. The company has a market capitalization of £18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 796 ($10.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,727.27%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

