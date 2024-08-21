Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clean Harbors (CLH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) recently:

8/20/2024 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2024 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $252.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $223.00 to $256.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $274.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Clean Harbors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

7/11/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $238.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.65. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $246.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

