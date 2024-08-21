Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clean Harbors (CLH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) recently:
- 8/20/2024 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/2/2024 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/1/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $252.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $223.00 to $256.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $274.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Clean Harbors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.
- 7/11/2024 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Clean Harbors stock opened at $238.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.65. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $246.28.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Harbors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.