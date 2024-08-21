Analyzing Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) and Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) and Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow and Connect Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow -21.78% -40.59% -8.93% Connect Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harrow and Connect Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow 0 0 3 0 3.00 Connect Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Harrow presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Connect Biopharma has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 519.05%. Given Connect Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Connect Biopharma is more favorable than Harrow.

Harrow has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connect Biopharma has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Harrow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Harrow shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harrow and Connect Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow $154.15 million 9.02 -$24.41 million ($0.91) -43.20 Connect Biopharma N/A N/A -$59.50 million N/A N/A

Harrow has higher revenue and earnings than Connect Biopharma.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. Its lead product candidate is rademikibart (formerly CBP-201), an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha, which is a validated target for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and asthma, currently under Phase 3 studies; and icanbelimod (formerly CBP-307), an oral small molecule Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 modulator, currently under Phase 2 clinical for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

