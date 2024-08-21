Analyzing Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -136.76% -2.11% -2.10% Silver Bull Resources N/A -12.04% -10.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pure Energy Minerals and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Silver Bull Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 16.41 -$260,000.00 ($0.02) -9.66 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$1.25 million ($0.01) -9.59

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silver Bull Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

