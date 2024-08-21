Analyzing Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) & Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $1.62 million 4.77 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Seelos Therapeutics $2.20 million 0.34 -$37.88 million N/A N/A

Cyclerion Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seelos Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.6% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics N/A -77.93% -61.09% Seelos Therapeutics -1,373.61% N/A -740.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyclerion Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Seelos Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $360.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104,036.53%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats Seelos Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the treatment of rare kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, a peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008 for the treatment of pediatric indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an H3 receptor antagonist; and SLS-012. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

