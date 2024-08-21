Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.33

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.328 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th.
Ansell Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89.
Ansell Company Profile
