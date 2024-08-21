Antofagasta plc Declares Dividend of $0.08 (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANTO opened at GBX 1,890 ($24.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,009.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,034.62. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,425 ($31.51). The firm has a market cap of £18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,863.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.41) to GBX 1,685 ($21.89) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($32.74) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.09) to GBX 1,850 ($24.04) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,065 ($26.83) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.83).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

