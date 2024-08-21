APA (APA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of APA (NASDAQ: APA) in the last few weeks:
- 8/15/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – APA is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – APA had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
APA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.26.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
