Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 75,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

Insider Activity

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

