Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 0% on Insider Selling

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $225.45 and last traded at $225.79. Approximately 8,912,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 62,606,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.89.

Specifically, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 44,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $14,534,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 774.6% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

