Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 215,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,343,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Trading Up 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

The company has a market cap of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.