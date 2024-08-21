APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Trading Up 0.1%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 152,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 645% from the average daily volume of 20,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 277,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

