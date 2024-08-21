Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $7.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

AQST opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $394.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.80. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,518 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

