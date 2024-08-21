Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 301,020 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,647,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 458,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 115,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

