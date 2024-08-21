Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $118,800.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ardelyx by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

