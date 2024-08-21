Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,864 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after buying an additional 223,245 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,560,000 after buying an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

