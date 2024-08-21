Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Up 9.9%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.44 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.44 ($0.14). Approximately 154,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,088,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76. The stock has a market cap of £63.82 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.06.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.