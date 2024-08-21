ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of ASPI opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 70,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,586,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,965.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

