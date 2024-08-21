Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 110,931 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chemours by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 91.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,171,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.