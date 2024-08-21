Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.37.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at $302,535.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,892 shares of company stock worth $1,279,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 184.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

