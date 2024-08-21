Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 119,725 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after buying an additional 5,162,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 321.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after buying an additional 5,107,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $23,907,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

