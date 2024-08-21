Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 1,796.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $899.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

