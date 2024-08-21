Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIC opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $385.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIC. StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

