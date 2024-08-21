Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.07 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $288.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.36. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

