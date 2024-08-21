Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.08 Million Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,462 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HCI Group by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI Group stock opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.