Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1,020.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 887.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $402.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.63 and its 200-day moving average is $392.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.