Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.82 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

