Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $39.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

