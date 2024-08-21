Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.90 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 414,562 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $505.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.