Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Fortive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Fortive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Fortive Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FTV opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

