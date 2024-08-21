Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Ingevity worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $180,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NGVT opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

