Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,268 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of CareDx worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CareDx by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 174,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

