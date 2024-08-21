Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,052 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OSBC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

OSBC stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $711.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

