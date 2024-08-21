Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.08% of Inogen worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Inogen by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2,185.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

