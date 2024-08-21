Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Kenon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kenon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEN

Kenon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.