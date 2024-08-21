Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

