Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZBH opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

