Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 894,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 562,504 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 129,773 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74,475 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Codexis by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 420,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,197,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.